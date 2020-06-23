VMware Partner Nuvolat Cloud Group Shutting Down; MSPs Seek Alternatives

Nuvolat Cloud Group, a VMware HCI data center partner, is shutting down. MSP partners have until July 15 to migrate customer data from HCSquare to alternative systems.

Nuvolat Cloud Group, a VMware data center partner, is shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic and associated economic fallout, sources tell ChannelE2E. The shutdown has forced an undisclosed number of MSP partners to migrate customer data to alternative locations before Nuvolat turns off its cloud services on July 15, 2020.

ChannelE2E on June 22 reached out to Nuvolat for additional comment but received no reply.

Nuvolat Cloud Group of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, promotes HCSquare, a set of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and data center services that MSPs can white label and offer to end-customers. The company has 150 employees, and manages 130,000 virtual machines for customers, according to HCSquare’s website.

Nuvolat Email to Partners: Migrate to Alternative Before July 15

In an email to partners, Nuvolat Cloud Group disclosed that it plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy — essentially, a liquidation of the business.

As a result, Nuvolat’s cloud services will shut down on July 15, 2020, the company indicated. “Hence, our customers and partners are requested to immediately migrate their data to another cloud service or an on-premise system,” the email to partners indicated.

ChannelE2E first heard of Nuvolat in February 2016. At the time, we noted that the company’s executive team included several Zenith Infotech veterans. Zenith was an early leader in the BDR (backup and disaster recovery) channel market, but the MSP-focused company imploded in 2014 after a debt default in 2011.