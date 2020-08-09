VMware On Oracle Cloud Available in All Global Regions

Oracle Cloud VMware Solution is available in all public regions. VMware vCenter can manage on-premises clusters & Oracle Cloud-based SDDCs through a single pane of glass.

The Oracle Cloud VMware Solution is now available in all Oracle public regions and in customer Dedicated Region cloud instances, the database giant says.

Oracle Cloud VMware Solution is a dedicated, cloud-native VMware-based environment that enables enterprises to move their production VMware workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, replicates customers’ on-premise data center experience in the cloud, and integrates with Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure, the company said.

The Oracle Cloud VMware Solution is sold by Oracle and through Oracle partners using customers’ existing Universal Credits for unified billing. Customers can use VMware vCenter to manage both their on-premises clusters and Oracle Cloud-based SDDCs through a single pane of glass.

Customers can also migrate existing Oracle apps and databases running on vSphere on premises to Oracle Cloud VMware Solution.

Oracle Cloud VMware Solution: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the development, Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of engineering, Oracle cloud infrastructure, said:

“We are excited to offer our shared customers access to an Oracle-built, VMware-validated cloud solution that replicates the on-premises experience that people know and love, but is now available in a global hyperscale public cloud. Now, customers can easily migrate industry-standard VMware vSphere workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and benefit from its performance and security, while relying on Oracle for full support and services.”

Added Mark Lohmeyer, senior vice president and general manager, cloud services business unit, VMware:

“Building new digital services. Scaling business-critical apps. Enabling a remote workforce. Applications sit at the core of addressing these challenges, and hybrid cloud opens the door to cost-effective enterprise application scalability, flexibility, and modernization. Through consistent VMware infrastructure and operations, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution enables our mutual customers to migrate and modernize enterprise applications, and seamlessly move workloads between on-premises environments and Oracle Cloud, all with access to Oracle’s full portfolio of cloud services.”

Oracle and VMware Cloud Strategies

VMware’s best-known public cloud effort is likely VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS), but the virtualization software company works with all of the major cloud providers.

Oracle, meanwhile, has a growing cloud services business — though its market share trails that of AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) by wide margins, according to Q2 2020 market share figures from Synergy Research Group.

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.