VMware Updates Multi-Cloud Management Portfolio

VMware is updating its cloud management portfolio to better enable customers to monitor, secure, and automate multi-cloud deployments, according to a statement from the company.

The updates span CloudHealth by VMware and VMware vRealize Cloud Management on-premises and software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings, according to the statement.

VMware Updates Multi-Cloud Portfolio for Microsoft Azure, AWS

VMware CloudHealth multi-cloud management platform now supports Microsoft Azure Enterprise Agreements (EAs) as well as AWS Cost and Usage Reports (CUR) to better manage and evaluate cloud costs, and AWS customers can use automated recommendations to select the options that are best for them, according to the statement.

VMware vRealize Automation 8.4 will feature tighter integration with the open source Salt Project as well as advanced multi-cloud provisioning and governance across Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and VMware Cloud, according to the statement. Updates to VMware vRealize Log Insight 8.4 and vRealize Log Insight Cloud will introduce efficient storage partitions and extensive multi-cloud observability capabilities, VMware said.

Multi-Cloud and Network Observability

Updates to VMware vRealize Network Insight 6.2 and VMware vRealize Network Insight Cloud leverage machine learning capabilities to gather insights and perform assurance and verification using multiple data sources across virtual and physical infrastructure, according to the statement.

Finally, for VMware NSX-T, vSAN and other customers, VMware Skyline will now include new proactive findings and recommendations, enhancements to Log Assist and in-product email notification to help identify problems and issues before they impact larger infrastructure, according to the statement.

“Enterprises are adopting a multi-cloud approach for choice and flexibility but face the challenge of deploying, managing and better securing their apps across clouds,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, senior vice president and general manager, cloud management, VMware. “VMware makes this complexity of managing clouds invisible. By providing consistent costing, security, governance, operations and service automation across clouds, VMware enables customers to achieve higher application and business agility.”