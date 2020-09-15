VMware Launches vSphere with Tanzu to Speed Kubernetes Deployments

VMware vSphere with VMware Tanzu will simplify the process of getting started with Kubernetes for vSphere customers.

VMware has launched vSphere with Tanzu, along with a number of other application and infrastructure modernization offerings, the company said in a prepared statement.

VMware vSphere with VMware Tanzu will simplify the process of getting started with Kubernetes for vSphere customers and modernize the 70 million-plus workloads currently running on vSphere, according to the statement. Customers will be able to quickly set up and provision Kubernetes clusters to support their applications, VMware said.

VMware vSphere with Tanzu will Speed Kubernetes Deployments

Specifically, vSphere with Tanzu will allow customers to configure enterprise-grade Kubernetes infrastructure with their existing network and block or file storage in less than an hour, according to VMware. This includes enabling customers to extend vSphere Distributed Switch support for Kubernetes clusters. Customers will also be able to deploy NSX Advanced Load Balancer Essentials with the option to upgrade to the Enterprise Edition, or choose their own L4 load balancing solutions, VMware said in the statement.

Using VMware vCenter Server, customers will be able to deploy Kubernetes clusters in minutes, provision role-based access and allocate capacity to developers. The integration with VMware Tanzu allows administrators to manage consistent, compliant and conformant Kubernetes workloads while providing developers self-service access to IT infrastructure, VMware said.

VMware HCI and Cloud Foundation 4.1

VMware also introduced new capabilities across its hybrid cloud infrastructure (HCI) and hybrid cloud platforms to further support customers’ modern application needs, VMware said. VMware Cloud Foundation 4.1 with VMware Tanzu will introduce the vSAN Data Persistence platform, which is a framework for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) that enables integration of modern stateful services such as NoSQL databases and object storage with the underlying infrastructure. The integrations will simplify operations and management and enable customers to run their stateful applications more cost-effectively, according to the statement.

VMware said it expects these products to be available in the company’s Q3 2021, which ends October 30, 2020.