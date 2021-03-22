VMware launched a new Customer Lifecycle Incentives Program to help partners enable digital transformation for their customers and increase profitability, according to a statement from the company. These new incentive offerings include technical assessments, proof of concept capabilities and a partner-to-partner accelerator, according to the statement.

VMware says it is building on its Partner Connect Program, launched in February 2020, to help customers enable digital transformation and drive increased profitability through new and expanded customer engagement, a simplified experience, optimized incentive return on investment and partner-to-partner cooperation rewards, according to the statement.

VMware Expands Channel Program Incentives to Services-Only Partners

Partner Connect offers opportunity for partners through reselling software or services, managing or hosting services, or providing value-add services to customers, according to VMware. The new Customer Lifecycle Incentives provides increased opportunities for services-only partners to participate in incentive programs, across all routes to market, according to the statement.

These new offerings include technical assessments for partners assessing a customer’s environment and using VMware solutions to address key business challenges. This can include delivering recommendations on applications, optimizing server workloads and virtualization usage, providing a list of applications that could be modernized or creating a migration readiness and implementation plan, according to the statement.

A Proof-of-Concept incentive will reward VMware partners that deliver proof of concept through a workshop, customer onboarding or through use-case implementation, demonstration and evaluation, VMware said.

Finally, the partner-to-partner accelerator rewards sell-through partners who identify opportunities, book eligible orders and then hand off to other orchestration partners to activate the solution and facilitate usage. This allows customers to purchase through their usual reseller and receive services from services-only partners.

VMware Customer Lifecycle Incentives: Executive Commentary

“At VMware, we are committed to continuously evolving our partner program to adapt to industry demands and customer expectations,” said Tracy-Ann Palmer, vice president, partner programs and experience, VMware. “Customer Lifecycle Incentives is the result of extensive collaboration with partners to build incentives that matter to them. We are giving our partners more support and tools to differentiate and transform their business and VMware practices.”