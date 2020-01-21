VMware Acquires Nyansa for SD-WAN by VeloCloud Monitoring

VMware is acquiring Nyansa to boost network analytics, monitoring and remediation software capabilities in the VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud platform. Potential IT service desk benefits explained.

VMware is acquiring Nyansa for AI-based network analytics, monitoring and remediation software capabilities. Those Nyansa functions will eventually surface in the VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud platform, the virtualization and enterprise software provider said.

This is M&A deal Number 67 that ChannelE2E has covered in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here. It’s also the second SD-WAN related acquisition we’ve seen this year. The other involved Adaptiv Networks buying LiveQoS.

VMware Acquires Nyansa: Startup Background

Nyansa — founded in 2013 by Abe Ankumah, Anand Srinivas and Daniel Kan — initially positioned itself as a big data network analytics service when the platform launched in April 2016.

The company raised $15 million Series B funding led by Intel Capital in January 2018, boosting total capital investments at the time to $27 million. When that 2018 funding was announced, Nyansa positioned Voyance as a platform that leverages big data network analytics, cloud computing and machine learning technologies to help organizations manage user performance with infrastructure devices, applications and services.

Potential Partner Benefits: The Nyansa Voyance platform has a ServiceNow integration for IT service management (ITSM) and help desk use cases for MSP partners. Insights into Wi-Fi device performance address both the RF component as well as RADIUS, DHCP, ARP and DNS connection services, the company says.

VMware Acquires Nyansa: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement, Sanjay Uppal, VP and general manager, VeloCloud Business Unit, VMware, said:

“The acquisition of Nyansa will accelerate VMware’s delivery of end-to-end monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities for LAN/WAN deployments within our industry-leading SD-WAN solution. Nyansa is a proven solution that solves many of the shortcomings of today’s vendor-specific solutions. Nyansa currently analyzes user network traffic from more than 20 million client devices across thousands of customer sites at companies including Tesla, Uber, Lululemon, Rooms To Go, GE Healthcare, SF International Airport, Stanford, Northeast Georgia Healthcare System and many others.”

Added Nyansa CEO Abe Ankumah:

“Joining forces with VMware provides an amazing platform for Nyansa to continue executing on the vision of a new networking paradigm: an analytic-powered and software-defined virtual cloud network that connects clients to containers in dynamic and distributed enterprises. Nyansa and VMware are perfectly aligned in technology, products and culture. Following the close of the acquisition, we will continue to advance our AI-driven multi-vendor network analytics platform and double-down on end-to-end user experience and IoT operational assurance.”

The deal is expected to close in VMware’s fiscal Q1 FY2021. Financial terms were not disclosed.