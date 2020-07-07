VMware Acquires vRealize Operations Partner

VMware acquires Blue Medora's True Visibility suite to help vRealize Operations partners to more effectively manage packaged applications & infrastructure.

VMware is acquiring Blue Medora’s True Visibility suite to help vRealize Operations partners and customers to more effectively manage packaged applications and infrastructure. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 271 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

It sounds like VMware will tuck the acquired talent into the vRealize Operations team. Exact headcount figures associated with the deal were not disclosed.

According to Alex Wang, VP of corporate development, VMware:

“After close, we expect customers will benefit from the addition of the True Visibility Suite team and products to VMware. We anticipate that the integration of the teams and increased integration between VMware vRealize Operations and the True Visibility Suite will lead to richer capabilities for customers to further optimize their packaged applications and infrastructure. Customers will be able to turn directly to VMware for their vRealize Operations and True Visibility Suite product, support and sales needs.”

VMware Software & Cloud Acquisitions Continue

Meanwhile, VMware has continued to make acquisitions even as it freezes various spending amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout.

VMware purchases over the past year include:

Datium for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Lastline, a network detection and response (NDR) cybersecurity startup.

Nyansa for AI-based network analytics, monitoring and remediation software capabilities

Carbon Black, a cloud-based endpoint protection and cybersecurity company.

Meanwhile, parent Dell Technologies has been considering a potential VMware spin-off, according to recent reports.