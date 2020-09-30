VMware Acquiring SaltStack for Multi-Cloud IT Automation

VMware is acquiring SaltStack. vRealize partners will gain end-to-end automation with integrated configuration management capabilities, VMware says.

VMware is acquiring SaltStack, a Python-based, open-source software platform for event-driven automation, configuration management, security compliance, and intelligent orchestration of hybrid cloud, network, IoT and application environments at scale.

This is M&A deal number 394 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

VMware disclosed the SaltStack acquisition in a blog during the VMworld 2020 virtual conference. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SaltStack, founded in 2012, raised about $28 million through 2018. Key financial backers and investors include Mercato Partners, Album VC (formerly Peak Ventures), Epic Ventures and Deep Fork Capital.

The SaltStack Enterprise platform launched in 2017 with the goal of becoming “the industry’s first IT management solution built to scale and replicate human intelligence for more efficient and autonomic infrastructure,” the company said at the time.

Why VMware Is Acquiring SaltStack

VMware is acquiring SaltStack to “significantly broaden its software configuration management and infrastructure and network automation capabilities.” Ajay Singh said. “Once [the deal is] closed, SaltStack will help us to complete our automation story, enabling us to extend our automation capabilities beyond infrastructure to the entire application stack.”

Additionally, SaltStack offers robust configuration compliance and vulnerability management capabilities, which will enable VMware vRealize to help customers address their SecOps practices, after close, Singh added.

In a prepared statement about the deal, SaltStack CEO Marc Chenn said:

“For the last eight years, SaltStack has worked tirelessly to build intelligent, scalable and future-proof automation solutions that help organizations control and secure their IT infrastructure. As VMware paves the way for the multi-cloud future, automated cross-cloud orchestration and configuration management will be an integral part of multi-cloud’s strategic advantage. VMware and SaltStack, together, will forge a more robust foundation for the future of cloud innovation, which starts today with this thrilling announcement.”

VMware Software and Cloud Acquisitions Continue

VMware has continued to make acquisitions even as it freezes various spending amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout.

VMware purchases over the past year include:

Blue Medora’s True Visibility Suite to help vRealize Operations partners and customers to more effectively manage packaged applications and infrastructure.

Datium for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Lastline, a network detection and response (NDR) cybersecurity startup.

Nyansa for AI-based network analytics, monitoring and remediation software capabilities

Carbon Black, a cloud-based endpoint protection and cybersecurity company.

Meanwhile, parent Dell Technologies has been considering a potential VMware spin-off, according to recent reports.