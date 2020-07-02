VMware Acquires Datrium for DRaaS on AWS Cloud

VMware acquires Datrium for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) & HCI. Potential winners include MSPs for VMware Cloud on AWS (Amazon Web Services).

VMware has acquired Datrium for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) capabilities. Among the potential winners: MSPs that need data protection services for VMware Cloud on AWS (Amazon Web Services). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 265 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Datrium is more than a VMware- and AWS-centric DR solution. The company’s product portfolio address ransomware protection, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and DR capabilities for such database, application and software platforms as Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle and Kubernetes. Existing and potential competitors include Cohesity, HPE Simplivity, Nutanix, Rubrik and Veeam, just to name a few.

Related: Top 200 Public Cloud MSPs for AWS, Microsoft Azure & Google

VMware Acquires Datrium: Executive Perspectives

In a statement about the deal, John Gilmartin, senior VP and GM of hyperconverged infrastructure at VMware said:

“The Datrium DRaaS solution delivers an end-to-end cloud driven user experience in VMware Cloud on AWS today. The innovative, cost-optimized approach leverages native cloud services, and provides forever incremental point-in-time copies that are encrypted, deduped, and stored efficiently in AWS S3.”

VMware also gains “world-class engineers with deep experience in storage, virtualization, data protection, and cloud technologies,” Gilmartin added.

Looking ahead, it sounds like VMware will ensure Datrium evolves into a multi-cloud DRaaS solution. In a blog, Datrium CEO Tim Page wrote:

“By joining forces with VMware, we’ll be able to accelerate our roadmap plans to support all the major cloud platforms, work with a broader partner community, including more than 4,400 members of the VMware Cloud Provider Program, and deliver more innovation faster.”

The Datrium deal emerges while multiple backup and disaster recovery (BDR) software companies explore potential exit and funding scenarios. Key players exploring next potential moves include private equity-backed Arcserve and StorageCraft, among others, sources tell ChannelE2E.

VMware: Acquisitions Continue

Meanwhile, VMware has continued to make acquisitions even as it freezes various spending amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout.

VMware purchases over the past year include:

Lastline, a network detection and response (NDR) cybersecurity startup.

Nyansa for AI-based network analytics, monitoring and remediation software capabilities

Carbon Black, a cloud-based endpoint protection and cybersecurity company.

Meanwhile, parent Dell Technologies has been considering a potential VMware spin-off, according to recent reports.