VMware Launches 5G Telco Cloud Platform

VMware Inc. has launched its 5G Telco Cloud Platform, a cloud-native, high speed platform that will help communication service providers (CSPs) roll out 5G networks and deploy 5G apps and solutions more quickly, the virtualization and IT management software company says.

The 5G-ready Telco Cloud Platform is tailored for CSPs to easily embrace cloud native technology and deliver applications and services across multi-cloud infrastructure, according to a statement from VMware.

The VMware Telco Cloud Platform combines VMware Telco Cloud Infrastructure, which evolved from VMware’s vCloud NFV solution, and VMware Telco Cloud Automation, the recently launched multi-domain orchestration and automation capability.

The VMware Telco Cloud Platform also embeds Tanzu Kubernetes Grid to allow CSPs to build, manage and run containerized workloads across private, telco, edge and public clouds, according to VMware.

“With support for cloud native technologies in the Telco Cloud Platform, CSPs can now boost their innovation speed to deliver new applications and services, reduce operational complexities, and realize substantial total cost of ownership savings, further accelerating the rollout of their 5G networks,” said Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president and general manager, Telco and Edge Cloud Business Unit, VMware.

Ready for Telco Cloud Program Adds Support

VMware also is further expanding its Ready for Telco Cloud program. This program certifies that existing and new network functions are adequate and robust enough to support 5G technologies. To date, more than 35 partners have received more than 180 certifications as part of the program.

VMware also announced Telco Cloud Operations, a real-time automated assurance solution designed to bridge the gap between virtual and physical networks. The solution provides holistic monitoring and performance management across multiple layers of the network, including SD-WAN, for rapid insights, lower costs and improved customer experience, VMware said.

Software, cloud and telecom service providers have been ramping up their infrastructure to support 5G traffic. For instance, Amazon is promoting its own AWS Wavelength 5G mobile edge compute service, and Microsoft has made acquisitions to bolster Azure cloud services for 5G customers and service providers.