Managed IT Acquisition: Visual Edge Technology Buys Brayton Associates

Managed IT services provider Visual Edge Technology has acquired Brayton Associates of Southington, Connecticut for an undisclosed amount.

Visual Edge Acquires Brayton Associates

Headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, Visual Edge has nearly 90 locations across the United States. The company provides managed IT services and security, cloud computing, and print/copy solutions for its clients.

The acquisition extends Visual Edge’s footprint in the New England region and adds a broad base of expertise, according to the company.

Founded in 1987 under a break/fix business model, Brayton Associates has since grown into a complete managed IT services organization.

Visual Edge Acquires Brayton Associates: An Expanded Portfolio

Bruce Brayton, owner and president, Brayton Associates, commented:

“By joining forces with Visual Edge, Brayton Associates will have full access to an expanded portfolio of technology solutions, equipment, and services, allowing us to move further into client accounts and to help support the entire Visual Edge IT Eastern Region.”

Austin Vanchieri, chairman and CEO, Visual Edge Technology, said: