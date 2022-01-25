VistaVu Solutions Acquires SAP Partner R Tech Solutions

Mid-market integrator VistaVu Solutions has acquired SAP partner R Tech Solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 109 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Founded in 2003, R Tech is a global SAP Business ByDesign professional services company that works in the ERP industry. Rashad Ahmeduddin, founder and principal consultant at R Tech, shifts to vice president, delivery at VistaVu and will be responsible for the SAP Business ByDesign business unit, the buyer said.

VistaVu Solutions Acquires R Tech Solutions: Adding A Skilled Roster

Logy Aviles, president and head of ByDesign at VistaVu, commented:

“Whether customers are looking for an on-prem, cloud, or hybrid ERP, or seeking advice on their digital transformation journey, our goal is to deliver rapid time to value and help companies effectively scale and grow. With R Tech, we are adding a skilled roster of Business ByDesign experts to enhance our delivery teams and continue driving a world class customer experience.”

Rashad Ahmeduddin, founder of R Tech, said:

“For over 18 years, we have delivered the four R’s – ‘Responsive, Respectful, Resourceful, and Reliable’ services. We’re excited to join the VistaVu family to continue delivering on this promise and grow our solution offerings across North America.”

About VistaVu Solutions

VistaVu Solutions is an employee-owned, mid-market integrator that focuses on technology, innovation, and solving critical mid-market business problems. VistaVu works with various industries, including wholesale distribution, industrial field services, industrial machinery and components, life sciences and aerospace and defense.

VistaVu is one of the largest SAP mid-market gold partners across North America. Additional partners include Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Boomi.

Mergers and acquisition activity in the SAP partner ecosystem has remained relatively steady over the past three. Key buyers have included global systems integrators, consulting giants and MSPs. ChannelE2E has compiled a list of SAP partner M&A deals that can be found here.