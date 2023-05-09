Vista Equity Partners Invests in Supply Chain Analytics With Resilinc

Vista Equity Partners has made a strategic investment in Resilinc, a supply chain mapping, disruption sensing and resiliency analytics company. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Vista Makes Growth Investment in Resilinc

Vista Equity Partners, founded in 2000, is based in Austin, Texas. Vista has 602 employees listed on LinkedIn. Vista’s areas of expertise include Private Equity, Permanent Capital, Credit, Public Equity, Investment, Enterprise Software Investment, and Technology Investment.

The investment was made by Vista’s Endeavor Fund, which provides growth capital and strategic support to high-growth enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled companies that have achieved at least $10 million in recurring revenue. Josh Gray, Operating Managing Director at Vista, will join Resilinc’s board of directors effective immediately.

Resilinc, founded in 2010, is based in Milpitas, California. Resilinc has 277 employees listed on LinkedIn. Resilinc’s areas of expertise include Supply Chain Resiliency, Supply Chain Mapping and Visibility, Supply Chain Risk, Business Continuity Planning, Conflict Minerals, Corporate Social Responsibility, Supplier Capacity Management, Capacity Risk, Multi-Tier Mapping, and Risk Quantification.

Resilinc’s supply chain risk and resiliency solutions are used by hundreds of multinational organizations across the High-Tech, Life Sciences, Defense, Aerospace, Automotive, and Healthcare industries including Danaher, Keysight Technologies, and Stellantis, the company said. Resilinc has also established dozens of partnerships to drive supply chain resiliency with leading organizations and associations, including Blue Yonder, Blume Global, Snowflake, Genpact, and SEMI.

Resilinc will use the growth capital to accelerate product innovation, talent, and go-to-market functions to meet the growing demand for more resilient, sustainable, secure, and transparent supply chains, the company said.

Vista Invests in Resilinc: Executive Insight

Bindiya Vakil, CEO and co-founder of Resilinc, commented on the news:

“This growth investment comes following the tremendous success Resilinc has achieved in providing our customers with leading supply chain resiliency capabilities; it will also further accelerate our software and data offerings in response to the market’s demands for best-in-class multi-tier supply chain mapping and monitoring. Resilinc and Vista share the same vision of making global supply chains more resilient. Vista’s team of investors, operators, technologists, and entrepreneurs understand the unique opportunity of a company like ours and we look forward to partnering with them in our next phase of growth.”

Rachel Arnold, co-head of Vista’s Endeavor Fund and senior managing director, added:

“Resilinc operates in a market ripe for transformational growth. Its solutions provide companies hyper-visibility into the granular aspects of their supply chain along with actionable insights to proactively steer decision-making. Bindiya is a visionary founder, and we are excited to partner with her and the entire Resilinc team as they continue to innovate, grow, and define the industry.”

GrowthPoint Technology acted as financial advisor to Resilinc and Nixon Peabody LLP acted as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Vista.