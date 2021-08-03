Datto, Jamf Board Member Named President of Vista Equity Partners

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners has named COO David A. Breach to the additional post of president. Moreover, Breach continues to serve on Vista’s Executive Committee and Private Equity Management Committee as well as the investment committees of Vista’s private equity funds.

Breach is well-known within and across multiple software sectors. His expertise and investment influence extends from enterprise software to MSP technology through cybersecurity and small business application automation.

Indeed, Breach sits on the boards of such Vista Equity portfolio companies such as:

Datto, the backup, disaster recovery (BDR) and technology provider focused on MSPs in the small business market.

EagleView, a geospatial software provider.

Jamf, a provider of remote IT management software for Apple devices.

Mediaocean, an omnichannel marketing platform.

Ping Identity, for enterprise-class identity and access management (IAM).

Solera, a provider of risk and asset management data and software solutions in the automotive and insurance industries.

Stats Perform, a sports data company.

Vista Equity: Technology Investment Portfolio Growth

Breach joined Vista in 2014. The private equity firm’s assets under management have grown nearly 400 percent to $77 billion since that time, Vista indicates. Moreover, Vista has raised $45 billion across its investment platforms, deployed $41 billion, and returned $32 billion across its private equity funds during Breach’s tenure, the private equity firm adds.

Additional Vista Equity investments include customer success software company Gainsight and small business CRM platform Pipedrive.