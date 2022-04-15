Pharmacy Consulting Firm Visante Acquires The Robertson Group

Pharmacy consulting firm Visante has acquired The Robertson Group (TRG), a pharmacy informatics and technology consulting group. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Visante Acquires Pharmacy Informatics Consulting Firm The Robertson Group

Based in Portland, Oregon, TRG serves health care professionals and industry clients. TRG helps customers optimize clinical systems to provide clinical informatics, health information technology and medication-use systems advisory services, according to the company.

Visante is a hospital and health system pharmacy consulting firm providing consulting in the areas of pharmacy revenue cycle, specialty pharmacy, 340B programs, pharmacy supply chain and consolidated services centers, among others, according to the company.

The acquisition will allow Visante to further leverage its expertise in hospital and health system high-performance pharmacy strategy development and support and offer expanded consulting services, the companies said. TRG CEO Joe Lassiter will join Visante as SVP of pharmacy informatics and technology and chief pharmacy informatics officer.

Visante Acquires TRG: Leadership Insight

James Jorgenson, Visante CEO, commented on the news:

“As the success of hospitals and health systems will continue to be highly dependent on the skillful use of clinical data and informatics, the acquisition of TRG positions Visante to bring even stronger analytics and innovation to our clients. We’ve worked with TRG on several client engagements and have experienced the depth of expertise and talent that TRG brings to the industry. Joe [Lassiter] and his team deliver fantastic results time after time, and we know together we offer extraordinary value to hospitals and health systems by bringing contemporary informatics skills and support to transform pharmacy performance.”

Lassiter said: