VINCI Energies Acquires IT Services Business From Kontron AG

VINCI Energies has acquired the majority of the IT services business of European IoT systems integrator Kontron AG for approximately EUR 400 million.

Kontron said the sale aligns with its growth strategy around the internet-of-things (IoT). Kontron said the revenue of the divested units corresponds to an outgoing revenue of EUR 338 million with a profitability of EUR 41 million EBITDA (in financial year 2021). Kontron AG’s 2022 revenue guidance is expected to amount to EUR 1,120 million for continuing operations with an EBITDA margin of more than 10%, according to the company. On top of this, Kontron said it expects EUR 380 million of revenue from the sold entities under discontinued operations.

VINCI Acquires IT Services Business From Kontron AG

VINCI Energies, founded in 1984, is based in Montesson, Île-de-France, France. The company said in 2021 it had EUR 15.1 billion revenue, 85,700 employees worldwide across 1,800 business units in 57 countries. VINCI’s areas of expertise include communications, sustainability, buildings, factories, energy, transport and communication infrastructure, and information systems.

Kontron AG, formerly S&T AG, founded in 1959, is based in Augsburg, Germany. The company has 870 employees listed on LinkedIn. Kontron AG’s areas of expertise include embedded cloud, edge computing, IoT solutions, embedded computing technology (ECT), internet of things (IoT), industry 4.0 applications, high-performance computing (HPC), SUSiEtec, AI, connectivity, digital transformation, smart factories, 5G and 10G-PON, IIoT, software-as-a-service (SaaS), machine learning, time-sensitive networking (TSN), functional safety, smart automation and smart transportation.

The acquisition will bolster VINCI’s position in the information and communication technology (ICT) market and expand the firm’s Axians brand into new markets in central and eastern Europe, the companies said. The agreement covers Kontron AG’s operations in Germany, Switzerland, Poland as well as eight other countries in central and eastern Europe, according to the companies. Kontron AG’s subsidiaries operating in Austria, Romania and Hungary are not being sold, Kontron said.

Richard Neuwirth, CFO of Kontron AG, as well as Michael Jeske, COO of Kontron AG, will resign from the executive board of Kontron AG and Clemens Billek will take over the CFO function from Richard Neuwirth, the companies said.