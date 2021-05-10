Verizon, RingCentral Announce Unified Communications Solution Partnership

Verizon Business and RingCentral announced a unified communications partnership to bring cloud-based integrated team messaging, video meetings and a cloud phone system to enterprise businesses, according to a statement from the companies.

The two companies will develop a co-branded service, which will be called RingCentral with Verizon, that delivers an integrated unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution for enterprise businesses, according to the statement.

Verizon Business and RingCentral Launch Unified Communications Solution Partnership

The RingCentral with Verizon offering builds on Verizon Business’ network-as-a-service strategy, and will enable a better user experience for the future of hybrid and remote work, the company said. The strategy includes 5G, mobile edge computing, SD-WAN and security, and will combine those technology initiatives with RingCentral’s cloud communications platform including its message video phone (MVP). Enterprise customers can extend the MVP platform into their broader cloud ecosystem, including CRM and vertical integrations, as well as open APIs for custom integrations, according to the statement.

The solution adds to Verizon’s existing unified communications and collaboration (UCC) portfolio, complementing other services and offerings already in-market, Verizon said.

Verizon Business and RingCentral: “Work from Anywhere”

Tami Erwin, CEO at Verizon Business, said:

“The ‘work from anywhere’ model will continue to be a major factor for businesses, and we’ve seen the importance of cloud communications growing stronger for enterprises in the past year. Through this partnership, we’re leveraging our best-in-class network with RingCentral’s expertise in cloud collaboration to deliver game-changing cloud-based solutions that meet the needs of enterprises today and future proof how they operate moving forward.”

Anand Eswaran, president and COO at RingCentral commented on the news: