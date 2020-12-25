Verizon Business to Launch On Site LTE for Enterprise Customers

Verizon Business will launch On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the U.S. to provide a private, secure on-premises wireless platform.

On Site LTE can serve as a critical platform to accelerate companies’ digital transformation initiatives, according to Verizon Business.

On Site LTE: A Path to 5G Innovation

With a custom-designed on-premises wireless network, companies can improve efficiency in deployments that include predictive maintenance, robotics, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and Mobile-Edge-Compute (MEC), according to the statement.

These new capabilities are enabled by a dedicated indoor/outdoor LTE connectivity solution for customers to prioritize their processes, applications and quality-of-service levels (QoS), and a customer dashboard that provides network performance visibility, Verizon Business said.

On Site LTE allows enterprises to accelerate digital deployments and sets a foundation for future 5G technology advancements, according to the statement.

“In today’s global enterprise environment, businesses need to remain agile and have the technology infrastructure and tools that meet the demands of both their workforce and the customer,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, president, Global Enterprise, Verizon Business. “On Site LTE gives customers the security, reliability, low-latency and coverage needed to run their businesses today, while establishing a technology innovation path to 5G.”