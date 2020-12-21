Verizon Business has launched an IoT Managed Services offering to help customers prepare, deploy, manage and maintain an IoT solution, according to a statement released by the company.

The offering includes a number of services to help customers jumpstart their IoT deployments, especially if they don’t have the necessary staff, time, knowledge or resources themselves, Verizon said.

The offering includes site surveys, solution development and device staging, according to the statement. It then extends to lifecycle functions with dedicated triage and ongoing account and platform management, Verizon said.

Verizon Business Launches IoT Managed Services Offering

The IoT Managed Services are offered in varying levels, so customers can choose the right level of service for their needs, according to the statement. The offering includes four levels of tiered services and support:

Level 1: A dedicated point of contact for help with cellular connectivity.

Level 2: Adds lifecycle support for customer accounts and for IoT solution implementations.

Level 3: Adds dedicated support for IoT platforms owned by customers.

A la carte deployment services: Site survey, field installation, private network engineering, device kitting and staging and solution development.

Verizon Business Managed IoT: Prepare for 5G

This dedicated support offering can help customers prepare for future technology advancements like 5G, according to the statement.

“For many companies, cellular IoT is not always something they have fully prepared for from a staffing, implementation, and maintenance standpoint,” said Steven Szabo, Verizon Business’ vice president of Internet of Things. “Through IoT Managed Services, we are bringing a dedicated team of IoT specialists and the most reliable IoT network under one roof so customers can focus on growing their business.”