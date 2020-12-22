Verizon Business, Deloitte Team For 5G, Edge Computing Solution for Retail, Manufacturing 

Verizon Business and Deloitte are teaming up to build a smart factory solution using 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions.

Verizon Business and Deloitte are teaming up to build a smart factory solution using 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail, according to a statement from the companies.

The smart factory solution will initially be deployed at Verizon’s Customer Technology Center in Richardson, Texas, according to the statement.

The solution will use computer vision and sensor-based detection, via mobile edge computing, SD-WAN and VNS to predict and identify quality defects on an assembly line, according to the statement. It then automatically alerts plant engineering and management in near real-time, according to the statement.

The ultimate goal is to transform manufacturers into “real-time enterprises” with real-time intelligence and business agility by integrating next-gen technologies including 5G, MEC, computer vision and AI with cloud and advanced networking, according to the statement.

Verizon Business and Deloitte Team For 5G, Edge Computing Smart Factory Solution

The companies said they also plan to develop an integrated network and application edge compute environment that will reduce the need for manual quality inspection, avoid lost productivity, reduce production waste, lower the cost of raw materials and improve plant efficiency.

Ultimately, the companies said they plan to create client-specific solutions for other sectors, using Deloitte’s industry and solution engineering expertise combined with Verizon’s mobile and private enterprise wireless networks, 5G Edge MEC platform, IoT, SD-WAN and VNS Application Edge capabilities, according to the statement.

Verizon Business, Deloitte: Transforming Manufacturing

“By bringing together Verizon’s 5G and MEC prowess with Deloitte’s deep industry expertise and track record in system integration with large enterprises on smart factories, we plan to deliver cutting-edge solutions that will close the gap between digital business operations and legacy manufacturing environments and unlock the value of the end-to-end digital enterprise,” said Tami Erwin, executive vice president and group CEO of Verizon Business. “This collaboration is part of Verizon’s broader strategy to align with enterprises, startups, universities and government to explore how 5G and MEC can disrupt and transform nearly every industry.”

“In our recently published Deloitte Advanced Wireless Adoption study, over 85 percent of US executives surveyed indicated that advanced wireless is a force multiplier that will unlock the full potential of edge computing, AI, Cloud, IoT, and data analytics. Our collaboration with Verizon combines Deloitte’s business transformation expertise with advanced wireless and MEC technology to deliver game changing solutions,” said Ajit Prabhu, U.S. ecosystems and alliances strategy officer and 5G/edge computing commercialization leader, Deloitte Consulting.