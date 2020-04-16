Verizon Acquires Zoom Video Conferencing Alternative BlueJeans

Verizon Business is acquiring BlueJeans Network, an enterprise-focused alternative to Zoom and Cisco WebEx, among other corporate video conferencing and unified communications services. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

Verizon Acquires BlueJean Networks: Buyout Price, Next Move

Verizon is paying less than $500 million for BlueJeans, The Wall Street Journal reports. That’s far less than the company’s $728 million valuation in 2015. BlueJeans was ventured backed and had raised about $175 million through 2015.

BlueJeans will tuck into Verizon’s unified communications business, and the platform will be integrated into Verizon’s 5G product roadmap — with an emphasis on secure, real-time mission critical services like telemedicine, distance learning and field service work.

BlueJeans’ founders and key management team will join Verizon to lead the continued growth and innovation of the business, though headcount figures were not disclosed.

Verizon Acquires BlueJeans: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business said:

“As the way we work continues to change, it is absolutely critical for businesses and public sector customers to have access to a comprehensive suite of offerings that are enterprise ready, secure, frictionless and that integrate with existing tools. Collaboration and communications have become top of the agenda for businesses of all sizes and in all sectors in recent months. We are excited to combine the power of BlueJeans’ video platform with Verizon Business’ connectivity networks, platforms and solutions to meet our customers’ needs.”

Added Quentin Gallivan, CEO of BlueJeans Network: