Veritas Technologies Layoffs 2020: Targeted Cuts At Data Protection Software Provider
Recent Veritas Technologies layoffs involved a “very small workforce reduction” — which included the data protection company’s CTO (chief technology officer) and some senior engineers, Silicon Valley Business Journal reports.
Still, the company’s ongoing business evolution includes multiple channel and alliance milestones, ChannelE2E notes.
The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm, acquired Veritas from the former Symantec in January 2016. Veritas has been overhauling its business since naming Greg Hughes as CEO in January 2018. The company’s backup and disaster recovery (BDR) software is widely installed within Fortune 500 businesses, but Veritas faces intense competition as customer data protection services increasingly shift to public cloud options and subscription-based services.
Veritas Business Evolution
Amid those competitive realities, Veritas in 2018 shifted to a new operating model and pushed hard into multi-cloud data management services. Key milestones include:
- Acquisitions: Veritas acquired fluidOps for multi-cloud data management and APTARE for hybrid cloud analytics.
- Channel Partnerships: Veritas overhauled the company’s channel program in 2018; hired Hitachi veteran Mike Walkey to lead channels and alliances in 2019; and further enhanced the partner program in April 2020. The company also recognized and honored its top partners in July 2020.
- Integrations: Veritas has built deeper partnerships with such companies and platforms as AWS Outposts, Google Cloud, NetApp, and Pure Storage.
Still, Veritas recently cut some positions amid “economic headwinds due to these uncertain times globally,” a spokesperson told the Business Journal in an email. The cuts included 74 employees who had been located at the company’s Santa Clara, California, headquarters, the report says.
To put the cuts in context, Veritas has roughly 7,500 employees worldwide.
