Veritas Technologies Acquires SaaS Backup Software Company Hubstor

Veritas Technologies acquired backup as as a service provider HubStor for Microsoft Office 365, Slack, Box & Google Workspace data protection.

Veritas Technologies has acquired backup as as a service provider HubStor. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 38 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

HubStor’s SaaS-based platform provides backup capabilities for Microsoft Office 365, Slack, Box and Google Workspace. HubStor’s technology will integrate into Veritas’ Enterprise Data Services Platform.

According to a Veritas spokesperson, customers will gain the ability to:

Customize and tailor backup configurations to a more granular level – even down to individual items

Recover data through a simplified end-user self-service portal

Comply with data sovereignty requirements with more data center locations globally

Discover insights with dashboards and reporting on their backup environments

Private equity firm The Carlyle Group acquired Veritas Technologies from Symantec in 2016. Veritas since that time has simplified its partner programs, acquired multiple businesses, and pivoted towards cloud=based data protection services. Still, competition remains hot — ranging from legacy data protection companies to upstart, pure-play cloud businesses.

