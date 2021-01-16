Veritas Technologies Acquires SaaS Backup Software Company Hubstor
Veritas Technologies has acquired backup as as a service provider HubStor. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
HubStor’s SaaS-based platform provides backup capabilities for Microsoft Office 365, Slack, Box and Google Workspace. HubStor’s technology will integrate into Veritas’ Enterprise Data Services Platform.
According to a Veritas spokesperson, customers will gain the ability to:
- Customize and tailor backup configurations to a more granular level – even down to individual items
- Recover data through a simplified end-user self-service portal
- Comply with data sovereignty requirements with more data center locations globally
- Discover insights with dashboards and reporting on their backup environments
Private equity firm The Carlyle Group acquired Veritas Technologies from Symantec in 2016. Veritas since that time has simplified its partner programs, acquired multiple businesses, and pivoted towards cloud=based data protection services. Still, competition remains hot — ranging from legacy data protection companies to upstart, pure-play cloud businesses.
