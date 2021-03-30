Venza Acquires CyberTek for MSP, MSSP Hospitality Security Push

Data protection provider Venza has acquired CyberTek Engineering in a push to offer more managed IT and cybersecurity services in the hospitality industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CyberTek, founded in 1997, has roughly a dozen employees listed in LinkedIn, though ChannelE2E does not know the company’s actual headcount.

Venza, founded in 2008, opened a security operations center (SOC) and associated managed security services in early 2020. The SOC supports real-time endpoint protection, detection, and response, including security monitoring, firewall management, anti-virus operations, identity and access management, and other services.

Venza supports more than 225,000 users across 100+ countries. Venza has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Pensacola, Florida; and The Hague, Netherlands.

Venza Acquires CyberTek: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, CEO Jeff Venza said:

“Today’s announcement is another remarkable milestone in VENZA’s strategic growth journey, building upon our continued momentum and strong innovation trajectory. By acquiring CyberTek, we create a force-multiplier effect in addressing some of the biggest struggles for hoteliers today: staying ahead of technological change while ensuring compliance and protecting their business and guest data against vulnerabilities and threats. We’re delighted to welcome the entire CyberTek team to the VENZA family! Our shared values and culture make them a natural fit for the global brand we’ve built over the years. The collective experience and expertise amplify our in-house resources and efficiencies. We can ensure that data privacy and security are never compromised.”

David Neel, CIO of CyberTek, added: