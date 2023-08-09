Vendavo Announces Strategic Collaboration With Oracle

Vendavo, a Colorado-based B2B pricing, selling, and rebate solutions provider, has extended its existing partnership with Oracle.

The partnership aims to streamline the management of rebate and channel incentive programs for joint manufacturing and distribution customers.

The integration involves Vendavo’s Rebate & Channel Manager with Oracle CPQ, E-Business Suite applications, and Oracle Integration Cloud (OIC), the company said.

Vendavo’s Rebate & Channel Manager facilitates the alignment, design, and management of rebate programs across channels. This solution is meant to simplify complex agreements, reduce the risk of payment errors, strengthen relationships, and enhance revenue for manufacturers and distributors relying on channel sales, the Dallas-based Vendavo said.

A “Strategic Collaboration”

Matthew Kenneally, vice president of global alliances and partnerships, Vendavo, commented: