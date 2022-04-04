The acquisition of Silverware, Inc. expands Velosio’s client base and portfolio of cloud ERP, CRM and digital transformation solutions.

Velosio has acquired Silverware Inc., a Microsoft Partner focused on Dynamics 365 Business Central specializing in the agribusiness sector. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Velosio Acquires Microsoft Dynamics Partner Silverware

Silverware was founded in 1988 and is currently headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona with an additional location in Seattle, Washington. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner and CSP and employs 35 full-time professionals with clients across North America. In addition to cloud ERP, Silverware also provides consulting and implementation of cloud solutions for customer experience, automation and business analytics, according to the company.

Velosio is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and serves over 4,000 clients in the U.S. and Canada. It is one of the largest Microsoft partners in North America and is the only Microsoft Cloud distributor that specializes in Dynamics 365. The firm supports the entire Microsoft Dynamics portfolio, Microsoft 365 family and Azure services, according to the company. The firm’s solutions portfolio includes ERP, CRM, productivity, business intelligence and power platform as well as NetSuite and Sage.

Silverware Inc. was founded in 1988 by Sara Silver. The company specializes in accounting and business management solutions (ERP), providing custom design, implementation and support to a wide range of companies and industries in the U.S. focused on the Microsoft Dynamics Business Central ERP platform, including agribusiness solutions to help growers improve processes and streamline operations in the cloud.

Silver will join Velosio’s Agribusiness team as practice director, horticulture solutions where she will continue to interact with clients, partners and other team members to drive future development and growth, according to the companies.

Executive Insight

Sara Silver, president of Silverware, commented on the news:

“Along with expertise in Microsoft cloud ERP and CRM, Silverware is known for providing an exceptional client experience. I am confident and excited that joining Velosio will further enhance that experience through an expanded suite of cloud services and solutions. Velosio’s attention to detail, industry focus and expertise across the entire Microsoft cloud portfolio are completely aligned with our strategy and will help us to deliver even greater value in the years to come.”

Joseph Longo, CEO, Velosio, added:

“Velosio has experienced significant growth over the past two years. The acquisition of Silverware will provide a seasoned team of professionals and significant intellectual property for agribusiness companies, including comprehensive cloud ERP extensions of Dynamics 365 Business Central which will increase our ability to compete and expand in this market.”

Velosio’s M&A Activity

Harren Equity Partners invested in Velosio in 2019, and since then the firm has pursued select strategic acquisitions to further growth. Prior to this acquisition of Silverware, Velosio acquired BroadPoint, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner focused on Dynamics 365 that focuses on business applications for not-for-profits, with additional expertise in manufacturing, professional services and field service.

