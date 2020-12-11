Private Equity-Backed Velosio Acquires Microsoft Partner BroadPoint

Velosio's acquisition of BroadPoint will bolster its Microsoft Dynamics offering and expertise by adding nearly 50 staff to its headcount.

Cloud consulting firm Velosio has acquired BroadPoint, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, for an undisclosed sum.

This is deal number 520 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, BroadPoint specializes in business applications for not-for-profits, with additional expertise in manufacturing, professional services and field service.

The addition of BroadPoint will bolster its Microsoft Dynamics offering in the Eastern United States and its overall expertise by adding nearly fifty staff to its headcount, the company said. According to LinkedIn, BroadPoint had more than one hundred employees.

Velosio Acquires BroadPoint: Strategic Business Combination

Lee Raesly, CEO of BroadPoint, commented on the deal:

“The BroadPoint team is extremely pleased to be joining Velosio. With Velosio’s over 30 years’ experience, now further complemented with the tenure of the BroadPoint team, I am confident that Velosio will provide the opportunity for our employees to reach new levels of success. With our collective expertise, I am excited to provide BroadPoint clients with increased scale and cloud expertise.”

Joseph Longo, president and CEO of Velosio, said:

“This acquisition is a great example of Velosio’s energetic plans to grow our business. BroadPoint and Velosio have had a great working relationship for many years. Now with the BroadPoint team part of Velosio, we not only accelerate our industry footprint, helping businesses realize value faster through expert delivery of business solutions and cloud technologies, but also add more great people to Team Velosio. We see strategic business combinations with partners like BroadPoint as a win-win where not only does Velosio continue to strengthen its service offering and talent base, but we can provide a larger opportunity for their employees to further their own professional development and training, and deliver even more value to their existing clients and together, our future clients.”

Velosio Business Insight

Backed by private equity firm Harren Equity Partners since March 2019, Velosio’s business is focused on Microsoft Dynamics, Office 365, Azure and Oracle NetSuite business applications.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Velosio is one of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, with a solutions portfolio that includes ERP, CRM, Productivity, Business Intelligence and Power Platform.

The company has more than forty offices in the United States and Canada.