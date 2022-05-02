Vega Consulting Acquires Technology Staffing Firm Volt Information Services

Vega's acquisition of Volt offers the opportunity to diversify business mix, expand service offerings and provide more prospects for clients.

Vega Consulting, an affiliate of American CyberSystems (ACS), has acquired technology staffing firm Volt Information Services for $6 per share. The deal was originally announced on March 14, 2022.

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Orange, California, Volt’s revenue was $226.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 4.1 percent from the same period a year prior. The company ranks among the top 100 staffing companies to work for, according to Staffing World Summit.

The acquisition puts both organizations under common ownership and offers each the opportunity to diversify their business mix, expand service offerings and provide more prospects for clients and candidates, according to Vega.

Vega Consulting Acquires Volt Information Services: Executive Insight

Raj Sardana, CEO, ACS, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Volt into our family of companies. We have each, in our respective segments of the industry, demonstrated a deep commitment to delivering the best solutions for our clients – whether through new technologies or top talent. I look forward to all that we will accomplish together.”

Linda Perneau, president and CEO, Volt, added:

“Volt has a 70-year history and a brand that is synonymous with excellent client service. As we begin to write the next chapter in Volt’s story, we are excited to leverage this new affiliation for innovative solutions and growth in all aspects of our business.”

About American CyberSystems

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ACS has offices across the United States, and a presence in Canada, India, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Latin America.

ACS underwent significant restructuring in 2017, splitting its U.S. business into five specific regions — each of which now sells the full suite of company services across staffing, solutions and payroll.

The company previously acquired global IT consulting company GGK Technologies in 2018.