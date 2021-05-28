Veeam Announces 2021 Cloud-Native Roadmap; Solutions for AWS, Azure, GCP and Kubernetes

Veeam Software highlighted new capabilities and previewed its 2021 roadmap to help partners accelerate adoption of cloud-native solutions.

At its VeeamON 2021 event this week, Veeam Software highlighted new capabilities and previewed its 2021 roadmap to help partners accelerate adoption of cloud-native solutions, including the Kasten K10 for Kubernetes, according to a statement released by the company.

Veeam’s data protection, backup and recovery platform now includes expanded cloud-native capabilities for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, including Cloud Mobility for backup, recovery and migration across on-premises and public clouds and long term retention and archive capabilities with Amazon S3 Glacier and Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive, Azure Archive Storage and Google Cloud Archive Cloud Storage. In addition, Veeam unveiled support for archive object storage for all three leading hyperscale public cloud providers and expanded support for cloud-native backup and recovery with Amazon EFS (Elastic File System) and Azure SQL, according to the solution.

Veeam Announces New Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Amazon S3 Solutions

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v6 will deliver a new self-service portal for Microsoft Office 365 v6 and integration to Azure Archive and AWS S3 Glacier that will help organizations and end users handle their own storage, archive and backup tasks.

The new Office 365 Backup Copy to Azure Archive and AWS Amazon S3 Glacier enables partners and customers to quickly create secondary copies directly from object storage to Azure Archive, Amazon S3 Glacier and Glacier Deep Archive and select appropriate retention period options, according to Veeam.

Veeam also added support for its fourth hypervisor, Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) backup in response to customer demand and Veeam repository integration for Kasten K10 for Kubernetes. These solutions can help customers and partners prepare for the future of containerized product development and support DevOps and PlatformOps by expanding the data protection services of Kubernetes, according to the statement.

Upping the Ante for Data Protection

Danny Allan, CTO and senior vice president, product strategy at Veeam, said,

“We are continually innovating and know customers are looking to protect their data across multi-cloud environments; with Veeam’s single platform we are helping our customers ensure that every piece of data, every workload is safe, secure and easily recoverable no matter where they reside. We are proud of our success, and that we are now #2 in the market, and we know that this is just the tip of the iceberg. With these demonstrations [at VeeamON], we are upping the ante for Modern Data Protection, ensuring our customers can protect ALL workloads across ALL environments; Veeam continues to set the standard for the industry.”

All solutions demonstrated at VeeamON will be generally available later in 2021.