Veeam Adds New VAR- and CSP-Focused Partner Programs

Veeam has introduced a new competency program to provide enhanced solution-oriented training and go-to-market capabilities for its Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Partners (VCPRs).

The new program provides dedicated expertise and resources to support customers and partners using the recently launched Veeam Data Platform, which provides advanced data security, recovery, and hybrid cloud capabilities, the company said.

As cybersecurity threats rise and data needs become increasingly complex, many companies lack the in-house skills and resources to optimize their existing IT strategy, according to Veeam. Veeam’s program aims to fill this gap by providing an ecosystem of certified partners to help fill the skill gap and meet the specific demands of both customers and fellow partners, the company said.

Increased VAR Visibility

Through the program, eligible Veeam Value Added Resellers (VVARs) and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Partners (VCPRs) that have developed first-class solutions can apply to have their use case-specific offering audited by Veeam. Every go-to-market and technical competency achieved will be rewarded with a verified Veeam badge. Those partners will then receive extra credibility by being featured on Veeam’s ProPartner Directory, the company asserted.

VVAR competency categories include Ransomware and Disaster Recovery Competencies, Public Cloud Protection Competency, Microsoft 365 Protection Competency, and Container Protection Competency. Existing VCSP competency categories include: Off-site Backup; Disaster Recovery as a Service; Backup as a Service (BaaS) for Microsoft 365; and Managed Service Provider (MSP) Backup (Reseller Ready only).

The Veeam Competency Program will be exclusively featured during VeeamON 2023, the community event for data recovery experts, which will take place May 22 – 25 in Miami, Florida and online.

Larissa Crandall, vice president of global channel and alliances, Veeam, commented:

“Our success is built upon working closely with our partners to provide customers with the best protection and recovery for their data. We bring unsurpassed innovation and combine that with the expertise of our partners to offer customers a perfectly matched solution for their needs. As a 100% channel-driven organization, Veeam is committed to ensuring our partners have access to the most valuable resources and training to deliver first-rate outcomes for customers. That’s why these new program enhancements have been designed in collaboration with our partners to expand their capabilities in a way that enables them to tap into the potential of the total addressable market.”

Veeam Layoffs

The rollout comes less than a month after the private equity-owned Veeam announced it was laying off 200 people – about 3.8 percent of its workforce.

The company framed the layoffs as a necessary result of the company’s shifting priorities and added that it is actually accelerating hiring in other areas and expects headcount to increase by the end of 2023.