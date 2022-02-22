Atlanta-based managed IT services provider Vector Choice Technology Solutions has acquired Jobecca Technology Group, an MSP based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vector Choice Acquires Jobecca Technology Group

Vector Choice was founded in 2008 by William Nobles, and provides technology services, operational resilience and cybersecurity services to mid-sized and Fortune 500 companies across seven states in the United States, Costa Rica, Brazil, Dominican Republic, United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

The acquisition of Jobecca Technology Group fits into Vector Choice’s strategy of becoming a national managed IT and security services provider and expands the firm’s geographic reach into Pennsylvania. The two companies have worked closely in the past, said Vector Choice CEO and founder Will Nobles and Jobecca owner Michael Einbinder-Schatz, and both knew Vector Choice would be a perfect fit.

Executive Commentary: “A Robust Organization”

Will Nobles, founder and CEO of Vector Choice Technology Solutions, commented on the news:

“Acquiring Jobecca brings our expansion to a new and growing market, the technical expertise of the Jobecca staff, and having an established client base in the Philadelphia area.”

Jobecca owner Michael Einbinder-Schatz added: