MSP M&A: VC3 Acquires Accent Computer Solutions

Managed service provider VC3 has acquired Accent Computer Solutions to expand the combined companies’ presence in California. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

VC3 Acquires Accent Computer Solutions

VC3, founded in 1994, is based in Columbia, South Carolina. The company has 235 employees listed on LinkedIn. VC3’s areas of expertise include managed support services, hosted desktop, hosted and on-premises voice, vCIO services, e-government, website design, cloud-based backups, Cisco, Microsoft, network design, hosting services, data center services, SharePoint and application development.

Accent Computer Solutions, founded in 1987, is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The company has 75 employees listed on LinkedIn. Accent’s areas of expertise include proactive IT services and support, IT outsourcing, IT cost reduction, IT risk reduction, cloud computing, IT network management, IT management, technology consulting, new building/remodel cabling, IT support, network security, disaster recovery, VoIP and managed IT services.

The acquisition increases the depth and breadth of both firms’ portfolios and capabilities and allows them to provide more tailored services to their clients, the companies said. For now, the companies will continue to operate under their respective names but will work to integrate and, eventually, combine their operations under the VC3 brand, the companies said.

Sandy Reeser, VC3’s CEO, commented on the news:

“We are incredibly excited that Accent Computer Solutions is joining the VC3 Team. California is a huge part of our growth plans, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have such a successful and mature MSP like Accent as our first acquisition in the Golden State. Collectively, we will continue to raise the bar on security and process automation so that all our clients across North America can focus on what they do best, while we focus on their IT.”

Marty Kaufman, founder and president of Accent Computer Solutions, added:

“Accent and VC3 have been collaborating for many years and the organizations are a natural fit for each other. Each team has complementary strengths, and joining forces will make us even stronger together. Like Accent, VC3 is focused on helping organizations achieve their goals without technology getting in the way. This partnership will create more opportunities for Accent’s clients, employees, and everyone associated with us. I’m excited to remain involved with Accent during this transition before eventually moving into a mergers and acquisitions role.”

VC3’s M&A Activity

VC3 is no stranger to acquisitions. In January 2022, VC3 acquired Canadian IT management and consulting firm CompuVision and CW Technology, a Minnesota-based IT management provider. In July 2020, the firm acquired Sophicity for an undisclosed amount. And in November 2019, VC3 acquired masterIT, a Memphis, Tennessee-based managed IT service provider.