Vbrick Acquires eCDN Provider Ramp Holdings

Vbrick, which provides end-to-end enterprise video solutions, has acquired enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) provider Ramp Holdings. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vbrick, founded in 1998, is based in Herndon, Virginia. The company has 199 employees listed on LinkedIn. Vbrick’s areas of expertise include enterprise video platforms, video on-demand, live video, meeting & event broadcast, IP video, online video editing, enterprise content delivery network and video distribution.

Ramp Holdings, founded in 2006, is based in Boston, Massachusetts. The company has 32 employees listed on LinkedIn. Ramp’s areas of expertise include eCDN, multicast, video platform, webcasting, live video streaming, SDN, video cache, enterprise video streaming, CESI, enterprise video, enterprise content delivery network, peer-to-peer networking, P2P and video distribution.

Content delivery networks are an integral part of a comprehensive enterprise video strategy. eCDNs optimize video distribution behind the corporate firewall, eliminating network bandwidth and latency challenges while ensuring high-quality end-user experiences.

Vbrick says it will remain focused on customer and partner success through the transition as it seeks to build a unified eCDN platform.

Vbrick Acquires Ramp Holdings: Executive Insight

Paul Sparta, chairman and CEO, Vbrick, commented:

“As video becomes more pervasive in the workplace, large organizations need proven and reliable enterprise video solutions with an eCDN that can optimize corporate network utilization and ensure great viewer experiences. Vbrick’s acquisition of Ramp consolidates the eCDN market’s best features and capabilities into a unified edge caching and multicast solution – together with Vbrick’s native peer-to-peer solution, this is a winning combination that will advance our ongoing commitment to building a better hybrid workplace for a new era of video streaming at scale.”

Neal Stanton, co-CEO and CRO, Ramp, said: