VASS Acquires Fellow Salesforce Partner Copilot

VASS, a digital solutions company backed by One Equity Partners, has acquired Salesforce partner Copilot, a consulting firm that specializes in cloud and data consulting services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. North American M&A Advisory firm Tequity advised Copilot on the transaction.

This is the latest technology M&A deal that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

VASS, founded in 1999, is based in Alcobendas, Madrid, Spain. The company has 1,826 employees listed on LinkedIn. VASS’ areas of expertise include IT consulting, business solutions, digital business, technology consulting, digital solutions, digital transformation and IT.

Copilot, founded in 2018, is based in New York City. The company has 16 employees listed on LinkedIn. Copilot’s team includes Salesforce solution architects, data architects and industry consultants.

Copilot’s team holds more than 90 Salesforce certifications within the financial services, real estate and tech startup verticals.

VASS Acquires Copilot: Executive Insight

Francisco Javier Latasa, CEO and chairman, VASS, commented:

“This acquisition will not only enrich our strong Salesforce capabilities but also will reinforce our presence in the financial services industry in North America. We are excited to work together with the talented Copilot team to continue driving growth and innovative solutions to our clients in the region.”

David Tebbi, co-founder, Copilot, said:

“We are excited to join forces with the VASS team, which will allow us to bring a wider array of skill sets and scale to what Copilot offers to its crew, clients, and partners.”

Tom Lesnick, co-founder, Copilot, added:

“The synergy between Copilot and VASS will help us build next-level digital experiences for our clients. Our partnership instantly transforms Copilot into a global powerhouse in the Salesforce and data ecosystems, capable of servicing teams of all sizes and tech stacks.”

VASS’ Private Equity Backing

This is VASS’ eighth acquisition and adds capabilities and expands its global footprint.

VASS was bought by middle-market private equity firm One Equity Partners (OEP) in 2020. OEP has completed a number of similar acquisitions including:

Meanwhile, here’s an extended list of Salesforce partner mergers and acquisitions.