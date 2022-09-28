Valsoft Acquires RMM and Managed Print Services (MPS) Software Companies

Valsoft Corporation, which specializes in the acquisition and development of software companies in vertical markets, has acquired Italy-based MPS Monitor s.r.l and Denmark-based EuroForm A/S, two leading developers and providers of remote monitoring and management (RMM) and managed print services SaaS solutions for the print industry. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

These are technology M&A deal numbers 851 and 852 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Valsoft, founded in 2015, is based in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, Canada. The company has 244 employees listed on LinkedIn. Valsoft’s areas of expertise include software and technology. Valsoft specializes in building and acquiring vertical market software companies that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective industry or niche, the company said.

MPS Monitor, founded in 2009, is based in Milan, Italy. The company has 19 employees listed on LinkedIn. MPS Monitor’s areas of expertise include managed print services, printer monitoring, cost-per-page contract management and consumables management.

EuroForm A/S, founded in 1993, is based in Ballerup, Denmark. The company has 13 employees listed on LinkedIn. EuroForm’s areas of expertise include software development, laser printers, multifunction printers and support.

The acquisition will mark Valsoft’s entrance into the managed print services space and enable the combined companies to provide an integrated SaaS offering to dealers and managed print services providers worldwide, the company said. Nicola De Blasi will lead the new combined organization while maintaining his role as CEO of MPS Monitor and taking on the role of CEO of EuroForm, the companies said.

Valsoft Acquires EuroForm and MPS Monitor: An Exciting Moment

Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, the operating division of Valsoft, commented on the news:

“We are very excited to enter the printing management vertical through our acquisition of both EuroForm and MPS Monitor. The talented teams, company values, and established position in the market of these great companies combined, will make this a platform acquisition poised for continue future growth and continuous product innovation for years to come.”

De Blasi added:

“This is an extremely exciting moment in the history of MPS Monitor and Euroform, our customers and our combined team. We’re about to embark on a whole new chapter supported by the resources, experience, and global footprint of Valsoft. The timing coincides with growing market demand from dealers and MPS providers for secure, flexible, scalable and sustainable SaaS solutions that provide business intelligence and detailed insights, while also helping to drive down operational costs, and increase the overall security of their print environments. With the formation of Managed Print Services Vertical, Valsoft has created a solutions powerhouse that’s ready and able to address the challenges of Managed Print customers and providers globally.”

Managed Print Services M&A

Meanwhile, merger and acquisition activity within the managed print services (MPS) sector continues. Office equipment dealers, multi-function printer (MFP) partners, copier resellers, and MPS partners remain busy buying one another.

ChannelE2E maintains an updated list of deals within the space that you can see here. Some recent deals include Doceo’s acquisitions of Reliable Office Technologies and Business Machines, Inc. and Fisher’s Technology acquisition of the managed print services business from Utah-based IT solution provider VLCM.