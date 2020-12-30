MSP Acquired: Valeo Networks Buys Etech Solutions

Valeo Networks, a division of Saalex Corp., has acquired Etech Solutions, an Iowa-based managed IT service provider (MSP). The deal includes EtechASP, the cloud solutions provider arm of Etech. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 534 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Etech Solutions and EtechASP will operate as DBA Valeo Networks companies and maintain their Ankeny, Iowa, headquarters. Etech’s customer base spans such vertical markets as construction, engineering, real estate, healthcare, and legal.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Valeo Networks CEO Travis Mack said:

“As we continue to execute on our nationwide growth strategy, working with prominent companies like Etech Solutions will help us achieve that goal. This acquisition establishes our first Midwest-located office, and significantly boosts our capabilities and resources in the areas of cybersecurity, managed services, cloud solutions, and network administration offerings.”

Added Brian Sult, CEO and president of Etech Solutions:

“After 20 years in business, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Valeo Networks family. With the additional financial and technical resources that Valeo Networks delivers, Etech will be able to provide our customers with enhanced IT service capabilities and advanced cybersecurity solutions.”

Valeo Networks: Building National MSP and MSSP

Valeo Networks positions itself as an MSP as well as an MSSP (managed security services provider). The company has been active on the M&A front. Related deals include: