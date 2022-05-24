Valeo Networks Acquires MSP Next IT

Managed security service provider (MSSP) Valeo Networks has acquired Next IT, a Michigan-based managed service provider (MSP). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company will continue to operate as DBA Next IT (A Valeo Networks Company), and maintain its current Michigan office locations in Muskegon, Kalamazoo and Traverse City, the company said. Next IT offers expertise in Microsoft and Cisco platforms as well as HP and Dell technology. The company works with a variety of industries, including manufacturing, nonprofits and healthcare.

Valeo Networks’ Largest Acquisition

The deal marks the sixth and largest acquisition for Valeo Networks and is part of the company’s overall growth strategy. The company previously acquired On Time Tech, a California-based MSP, in November 2021.

Valeo Networks is headquartered in Rockledge, Florida and is a full-service MSSP serving state, county, municipal customers; SMBs and nonprofit organizations nationwide. Valeo solutions offerings include cybersecurity, compliance, cloud, network infrastructure and managed IT services.

Valeo Acquires Next IT: Executive Insight

Travis Mack, CEO, Valeo Networks, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Next IT to the Valeo Networks family. Their deep skill set and broad expertise will be an excellent fit within our organization, as we continue to advance our nationwide growth strategy. As with each of our divisions, we will partner with Next IT to strengthen resources and capabilities in cybersecurity, managed services, cloud solutions, and compliance.”

Eric Ringelberg, CEO, Next IT, said: