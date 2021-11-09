Valeo Networks' acquisition of On Time Tech furthers the company's strategy of building a national network of IT and cybersecurity experts.

Managed security service provider Valeo Networks announced the acquisition of On Time Tech, a California-based MSP. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 714 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Valeo Networks Expands With On Time Tech Acquisition

Valeo Networks is headquartered in Rockledge, Florida and is a full-service MSSP serving state, county, municipal customers; SMBs and nonprofit organizations nationwide. Valeo solutions offerings include cybersecurity, compliance, cloud, network infrastructure and managed IT services.

On Time Tech is an IT support and computer services company serving California since 2004. The company offers managed IT, cloud hosting, network security and backup solutions for SMBs and specializes in providing IT solutions for clients within financial services, healthcare, architecture and nonprofit organizations.

On Time Tech will continue to operate independentaly, DBA On Time Tech (A Valeo Networks Company), and will maintain both their San Francisco, Calif., headquarters and Los Angeles, Calif. office locations, according to the statement. The acquisition, Valeo Networks’ fifth, adds two more California locations to Valeo Networks’ geographic footprint and builds on the company’s strategy of building a national network of IT and cybersecurity experts.

Valeo Networks Acquires On Time Tech: Executive Commentary

Travis Mack, CEO, Valeo Networks, commented on the news:

“As we continue to advance our nationwide growth strategy, working with outstanding companies like On Time Tech will help us achieve that goal. This acquisition further strengthens our well-established California presence, and expands our resources in the areas of cybersecurity, managed services, cloud solutions, and compliance. With their customer-centric approach, the On Time Tech team is an excellent fit within our organization.”

Lance Stone, president, On Time Tech, added: