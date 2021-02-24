UST Acquires ServiceNow Business Of abhra Inc

UST acquires the ServiceNow business unit of IT automation solutions company abhra Inc. to help customers adopt ServiceNow’s capabilities.

UST, which provides digital transformation solutions, has acquired the ServiceNow business unit of abhra Inc, an IT automation solutions company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 139 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

As part of the deal, Kailash Attal, CEO & managing partner of abhra, has joined UST and will lead the company’s SaaS practices incubation and maturity initiatives, including the ServiceNow software, Workday and Coupa platforms service offerings.

The acquisition will help UST customers quickly adopt ServiceNow’s capabilities, increase user adoption and maximize the value from SaaS investments, according to the company.

UST and abhra formed an initial strategic partnership in 2016 to incubate and mature UST’s ServiceNow practice. In the intervening years, abhra has delivered ServiceNow solutions to more than 20 UST customers around the globe.

Headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois, abhra has at least 150 employees, according to its website.

UST’s Acquisition: Executive Insight

Sunil Kanchi, chief investment officer, UST, commented on the deal:

“Our strategic, co-creative partnerships and acquisitions are an inherent part of UST’s inspiring growth story as our partners continue to work with us to create world-class solutions that bring their vision to life. With the acquisition of the ServiceNow practice of abhra, Inc., we are extending our industry-leading capabilities that empower organizations to streamline their operations and improve collaboration with clear visibility.”

Kailash Attal, CEO & managing partner, abhra Inc., added:

“I look forward to working with UST and our clients, and helping them leverage SaaS solutions for maximum value across their organization. Powered by technology, we are excited about how we can help provide them with the tools, innovation, and courage to break new ground.”

About UST

Founded in Trivandrum, India in 1999, UST’s current global headquarters are in Orange County, California, according to its website. The company has over 26,000 employees working in 25 countries.

UST is following through on its growth strategy that includes inorganic acquisitions, in addition to organic growth.

ServiceNow Partner Mergers and Acquisitions: M&A Deal List

M&A activity among ServiceNow partners remains strong. This is the fifth ServiceNow partner buyout that ChannelE2E has seen in 2021, though we’ve tracked more than 30 ServiceNow partner acquisitions since 2015.