MSP M&A: Usherwood Office Technology Acquires Reprographics of New England

Usherwood Office Technology has acquired Reprographics of New England, a privately-owned office technology provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 1,010 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Usherwood Acquires Reprographics

Usherwood Office Technology, founded in 1976, is based in Syracuse, New York. The company has 147 employees listed on LinkedIn. Usherwood Office Technology’s areas of expertise include managed IT, document management, managed print, video conferencing, security and surveillance, digital signage, production print, mailing solutions and multifunctional copiers and printers.

Reprographics, founded in 1992, is based in Winooski, Vermont. The company has 74 employees listed on LinkedIn. Reprographic’s areas of expertise include office technology and managed print services.

The acquisition expands Usherwood’s presence in Vermont and New Hampshire and augments its growth across New England, the companies said.

Usherwood Acquires Reprographics: Executive Insights

Ken Stinson, president, Usherwood Office Technology, commented on the news:

“The Repro transition is an exciting opportunity for Usherwood to continue our growth in New England. Repro has done a fantastic job caring for clients and people. Usherwood, as a third-generation family-owned business, appreciates that care as it fits perfectly with our culture. In an industry that is full of multi-billion-dollar manufacturers and venture capital-backed dealerships that are looking to acquire and cash out, Usherwood continues to grow while remaining fiercely independent and client-focused. We are proud to have the opportunity to grow our presence in Vermont and New Hampshire, where they appreciate those traits in a business partner.”

Louis Usherwood, CEO of Usherwood said:

“The acquisition of Repro allows Usherwood to augment our client base in northern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. This is our second acquisition in the greater Burlington, Vermont area, and we are very pleased with the talent joining our company. The cultures at Repro and Usherwood are very complementary, and we look forward to providing world-class service to our new clients.”

Office Equipment and Managed Print M&A

Office equipment dealers, multi-function printer (MFP) partners, copier resellers and managed print services (MPS) partners remain busy buying one another. ChannelE2E maintains a continually updated merger and acquisition (M&A) list tracking those parties:

September 2022: Valsoft Corporation acquired Italy-based MPS Monitor s.r.l and Denmark-based EuroForm A/S.

September 2022: Doceo acquired Reliable Office Technologies and Business Machines Inc.

September 2022: Fisher’s Technology acquired the managed print services business from VLCM.

August 2022: DEX Imaging, the digital document imaging arm of Staples, acquired Kyocera partner Gulf Business Systems (GBS).

June 2022: Prosource acquired VanDyke Inc., a Toshiba and Kyocera partner.

April 2022: Imagetec acquired a managed print division from ITsavvy.