Legal Tech Company Uptime Legal Systems Acquires Flywhere Technology
Legal technology company Uptime Legal Systems has acquired Flywhere Technology, which provides cloud services to law firms. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Flywire will join Uptime Legal and become part of the Uptime Practice line of business, the company said. This acquisition re-inforces Uptime’s existing cloud services offering and opens a comprehensive menu of legal technology services to Flywire clients, the company said.
This marks Uptime Legal’s third acquisition, following its acquisition of JurisPage in 2016 and Inbound Law Marketing in 2020. Uptime is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota and has additional offices in Canada.
Dennis Dimka, founder and CEO, Uptime Legal, commented:
“We’re excited to welcome Flywire to the Uptime Legal family. Flywire has built an outstanding business, one that’s developed deep expertise in legal technology and that focuses on the needs of clients first. We’re honored to carry that mission forward and excited to support the many great law firms that Flywire currently serves.”
Marc Gray, founder, Flywire, said:
“The team at Uptime Legal shares our mission, vision and values. We’re excited to have Uptime help our clients in this next era of law firm technology.”
Legal Managed Services M&A
Companies within the legal vertical have remained an attractive target for M&A plays. Among the deals ChannelE2E has tracked:
- September 2021: Frontline Managed Services acquired Logicforce, a legal IT consulting service.
- July 2021: Frontline Managed Services acquired legal IT services provider Glasser Tech.November 2020: Wilson Allen, which provides consultancy and software services to legal firms, acquired Capensys, a technology training company.
- October 2020: Private equity-backed Intelliteach acquired Hilltop Consultants, an MSP focused on the legal vertical.January 2020: CompassMSP bought Western Digitech, a Florida-region provider of legal IT services.
- January 2020: Legility, an IT consulting firm and operational specialist in the legal vertical, acquired eDiscovery specialist Inventus.
- January 2019: HaystackID, a Washington, D.C., company that specializes in eDiscovery services for corporations, acquired eTERA Consulting.
- January 2019: Trustpoint.One, an eDiscovery and legal solutions provider, acquired Kelly Legal Managed Services (KLMS).
