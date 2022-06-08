Legal Tech Company Uptime Legal Systems Acquires Flywhere Technology

Legal technology company Uptime Legal Systems has acquired Flywhere Technology, which provides cloud services to law firms.

Flywire will join Uptime Legal and become part of the Uptime Practice line of business, the company said. This acquisition re-inforces Uptime’s existing cloud services offering and opens a comprehensive menu of legal technology services to Flywire clients, the company said.

This marks Uptime Legal’s third acquisition, following its acquisition of JurisPage in 2016 and Inbound Law Marketing in 2020. Uptime is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota and has additional offices in Canada.

Dennis Dimka, founder and CEO, Uptime Legal, commented:

“We’re excited to welcome Flywire to the Uptime Legal family. Flywire has built an outstanding business, one that’s developed deep expertise in legal technology and that focuses on the needs of clients first. We’re honored to carry that mission forward and excited to support the many great law firms that Flywire currently serves.”

Marc Gray, founder, Flywire, said:

“The team at Uptime Legal shares our mission, vision and values. We’re excited to have Uptime help our clients in this next era of law firm technology.”

Legal Managed Services M&A

