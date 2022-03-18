PE-Backed Upstack Acquires United Technology

Communications and digital infrastructure company Upstack, backed by private equity firm Berkshire Partners, has acquired United Technology LLC for an unspecified amount.

Founded in 2005 in New York, United Technology is a consulting firm that specializes in complex network deployments for real-time applications.

As part of the deal, United Technology Founder and President Trish Van de Bovenkamp will join Upstack as a partner and managing director, the company said.

Upstack Acquires United Technology: Leadership Insight

Christopher Trapp, CEO, Upstack, commented:

“Trish Van de Bovenkamp has earned the trust of global CIOs and CEOs, helping them understand the strategic merits of digital transformation. She’s elevated discussions and deployments — from critical network and computing infrastructure and up the stack to application management. Trish’s expertise and experience are a valuable addition to Upstack. We’re proud to have Trish and United Technology as part of our team.”

Trish Van de Bovenkamp, founder and president, United Technology, said:

“I enjoyed a successful and diverse career working for several of the major telecom players before starting United Technology. I formed the company to bring exceptional service to not only suppliers but to clients, and I knew that representing them as a channel partner would accomplish that goal. My number one professional priority is to make sure my clients get more — more from me, more resources, more support. Remaining active with my clients and having access to Upstack for collaboration, shared wisdom and best practices has been incredible. I’m thrilled to offer clients more in the way of both pre- and post-sales support as well as lifecycle management. It’s great to be a part of the Upstack team.”

Upstack’s M&A Growth

The acquisition is part of Upstack’s ongoing growth strategy to accelerate the growth of its platform, which combines internet infrastructure advisors with proprietary software and support resources.

Building on an earlier equity investment from Berkshire Partners, Upstack recently secured $100 million in financing from MidCap Financial and Morgan Stanley Private Credit to further scale its platform through technology expansion and strategic partner investments.

The company says it will continue seeking investments in category-leading telecom, cloud, and connectivity firms. Past deals have included: