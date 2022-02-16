PE-Backed Upstack Acquires RDS Solutions

Private equity-backed Upstack has completed its latest acquisition, buying Clinton, New Jersey-based RDS Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

Upstack Acquires RDS Solutions

Upstack has completed more than 10 acquisitions since receiving funding from private equity firm Berkshire Partners, which invested $50 million into the company’s strategy. More recently the company secured $100 million in financing from MidCap Financial and Morgan Stanley Private Credit to help scale its platform through technology expansion and strategic partner investments, the company said.

RDS Solutions’ Managing Partners J.R. Vernick and Darren Jones will join Upstack as partners and executive managing directors along with the full RDS team, the company announced.

RDS Solutions employs 30 people who specialize in delivering complex connectivity, cloud, and data center solutions primarily to midmarket businesses and enterprises worldwide.

Upstack Acquires RDS Solutions: Leadership Insight

Christopher Trapp, CEO, Upstack, commented:

“For the last several years, RDS has operated in a league of its own. J.R. Vernick and Darren Jones have built a world-class business that is trusted by some of the most recognizable Fortune 50 global enterprises. Our investment in RDS strengthens the UPSTACK platform in the enterprise sector and brings together the top two agencies in the world. The leadership team and I look forward to working closely with J.R. and Darren to drive the UPSTACK vision forward.”

J.R. Vernick, managing partner, RDS Solutions, said:

“RDS’ growth and success can be attributed to the trust we’ve earned with our clients by always putting them first and to our team of professionals who work hard to support them. For 17 years, we’ve experienced unprecedented double-digit revenue growth year over year as we’ve expanded our capabilities to support the needs of midmarket and enterprise clients,” said Vernick. “UPSTACK allows us to continue our growth trajectory and uphold our service standards by providing additional resources and technology so we can focus on what we do best – providing the best service experience for our customers.”

Darren Jones, managing partner, RDS Solutions, added:

“Securing the futures of our team members as part of an innovative company with a clear vision was a huge factor in joining UPSTACK. Happy employees are the key ingredient to the unmatched customer service experience RDS delivers. As part of UPSTACK, our team members now have opportunities to grow their careers as we scale our world-class service organization.”

Upstack’s Growth Trajectory

Since its founding in 2017, Upstack has acquired 13 independent agencies. The company says it will continue seeking investments in category-leading telecom, cloud and connectivity firms. Past deals have included: