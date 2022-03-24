PE-Backed Upstack Acquires Meridian Network Services

Communications and digital infrastructure company Upstack has acquired Meridian Network Services for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2001, Meridian is a full-service telecommunications agency that serves small-to-medium businesses and enterprises. The company offers a range of telecommunications services, including audits, contract negotiations, network project implementation, and client services.

The acquisition is part of Upstack’s ongoing growth strategy, which has seen the company acquire at least a dozen other businesses in the last two years. The strategy is backed by an initial investment from Berkshire Partners. Following that round, Upstack secured $100 million in financing from MidCap Financial and Morgan Stanley Private Credit to help scale its platform through “technology expansion and strategic partner investments.”

Meridian Network Services founder and president Stacey Dupree will join Upstack as a partner, the company said.

Upstack Acquires Meridian Network Services: Leadership Insight

Christopher Trapp, CEO, Upstack, commented:

“Stacey Dupree is a seasoned infrastructure professional dedicated to providing full-service solutions to a diverse client base. Her knowledge of the industry–both the players and the technology–as well as her depth of experience, business acumen, and exemplary customer service, make Stacey and Meridian great additions to the Upstack team.”

Stacey Dupree, founder and president, Meridian Network Services, said:

“Our service, our skill at negotiating, and our industry knowledge set us apart; we know how to get things done for our clients, whether they are SMBs or enterprise. We have many long-tenured clients who look to our team as a seamless part of their own and value what we bring to the table. Joining Upstack allows me to serve my existing clients better, to grow the business in new ways, and to share best practices with leaders in the field.”

Upstack’s M&A Plays

