Upstack Acquires Consulting Firm DataCenterAndColocation.com

Upstack's acquisition of DataCenterAndColocation.com is the latest in its strategy to accelerate the growth of its proprietary platform.

Private equity-backed IT advisory firm Upstack has announced its latest acquisition, this time buying consulting firm DataCenterAndColocation.com for an undisclosed amount.

Upstack Acquires DataCenterAndColocation.com

DataCenterAndColocation.com specializes in data center and colocation solutions for mid-market enterprises. The deal is the latest in Upstack’s strategy to accelerate the growth of its proprietary platform, which seeks to combine advisor partners with advanced technology, support resources and data, according to the company.

In April, Upstack announced an initial $50 million equity investment from Berkshire Partners, which the company earmarked for scaling its platform through expansion and partner acquisitions.

Past acquisitions included:

As part of this most recent deal, DataCenterAndColocation.com president and CEO John Giaquinta will join Upstack as a partner, managing director and equity stakeholder. He also will serve as an advisor to business customers that are sourcing data center, colocation, cloud, network connectivity and more through the Upstack platform, the company said.

Upstack’s Latest Acquisition

Christopher Trapp, CEO of Upstack, commented:

“We’re excited to bring a data center expert like John to the team. Upstack got its start by streamlining data center sourcing, so adding an Advisor of John’s caliber and reputation in the data center industry is a welcome validation of our model. We’re pleased to be working together to bring even more services and greater value to our customers.”

About DataCenterAndColocation.com

After years of working directly for data centers, Giaquinta formed DataCenterAndColocation.com in 2009 to better serve businesses with multivendor data center requirements across locations in multiple states or countries.

Giaquinta says he chose to partner with Upstack based on a long history with the company’s leaders and the opportunity to provide his clients with an even broader portfolio of services and expertise.