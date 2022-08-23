MSP M&A: Upstack Acquires ChaseTek Partners

Communications and digital infrastructure company Upstack, backed by private equity firm Berkshire Partners, has acquired ChaseTek Partners for an undisclosed sum.

Upstack, founded in 2017, is based in New York, New York. The company has 103 employees listed on LinkedIn. Upstack’s areas of expertise include colocation, network, private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud, hybrid IT, data center, unified communications, cloud contact center, security and business continuity.

ChaseTek, founded in 2004, is based in Dublin, Ohio. The company has 19 employees listed on LinkedIn. ChaseTek’s areas of expertise include enterprise voice and data networks, business infrastructure management, telecommunications solutions, business technology implementation, voice and data product procurement, enterprise voice and data support services and enterprise telecommunications.

ChaseTek specializes in serving multi-location businesses in retail, health care, financial services and manufacturing industries.

As part of the deal, ChaseTek’s president Chris Wolfe and vice president Michael Marlowe will join Upstack as partners and managing directors, according to the company. Additionally, ChaseTek’s staff of eight technology specialists will join Upstack’s support team, the company said.

Upstack Acquires ChaseTek: Leadership Insight

Christopher Trapp, founder and CEO, Upstack, commented:

“ChaseTek has grown into a reputable and respected technology infrastructure advisory firm by filling a void in the market for expert advice paired with managed services. Their model aligns perfectly with our own, and we’re excited to welcome Chris, Michael and team to Upstack.”

Chris Wolfe, president, ChaseTek, said:

“While our technology solution set has changed, our core value proposition has remained the same. We ensure that provider promises are kept and that clients realize the value of their technology infrastructure from contract signing onward. Our customers will benefit immediately from the support organization Upstack is building, which would be difficult for us to scale to on our own. And we build a high degree of certainty that we can continue delivering for our customers into the future.”

Michael Marlowe, vice president, ChaseTek, added:

“The future for us as part of Upstack is very exciting. What we can do to help our clients with Upstack’s tools, backing and broadened offering is motivating. We immediately benefit from the depth of resources and capabilities.”

Upstack’s M&A Strategy

Building on an earlier equity investment from Berkshire Partners, Upstack recently secured $100 million in financing from MidCap Financial and Morgan Stanley Private Credit to further scale its platform through technology expansion and strategic partner investments.

