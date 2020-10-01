MSP Merger: Uprite Services and CSRA Technologies Combine

Two MSPs, Uprite Services & CSRA Technologies, merge to expand their managed IT services reach across Houston & San Antonio, Texas.

Uprite Services and CSRA Technologies, both Texas-based IT companies, have merged, the companies announced. Financial terms of the merger were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 399 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

The deals expands the market reach for the companies’ IT solutions throughout the greater Houston County and San Antonio markets, the companies said.

Those solutions include managed IT services, co-managed IT solutions for those with internal IT departments, voice over IP (VoIP) business telephone systems, structured and low voltage cabling solutions, surveillance cameras, work-from-home business solutions and cybersecurity.

Uprite Services and CSRA Technologies Merger

The newly merged business will continue operating under the Uprite Services banner, a spokesperson confirmed with ChannelE2E. The firm will have 34 employees, all of whom stayed on board post-merger, the spokesperson explained.

CSRA launched as Automated Accounting Alliance in 1990. In 1992, the company bought a small computer hardware and repair firm and changed its name to Computer Rescue. In 2015, the company began transitioning its business model to an IT managed service provider.

Uprite was founded in 1999 in the Houston area.

Uprite Services and CSRA Merger: Technology To Run With

Jeff Willems, president of CRSA commented on the news:

“The synergy of the combined teams will give us a tremendous pool of talent to pull from to serve our customers even better. Uprite Services and CRSA+ share similar visions and a commitment to services without cutting corners.”

Stephen Sweeney, president of Uprite, said: