5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 13 March 2020

Our Daily Brew

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. M&A – Data Centers: Digital Realty has completed the previously announced combination with InterXion.

2. Partnership: Lightstream & CloudCheckr are partnering to promote a suite of security, technical, financial and operational management services that help customers build, manage and secure their cloud environments.

3. Talent – Channel Chief: StorageCraft has promoted Andy Zollo to head of global sales. Previously, Zollo was in charge of StorageCraft sales in EMEA and APAC.

4. Talent – Data Protection: Acronis has appointed René Bonvanie as chairman of the board. A member of the Acronis Board of Directors since 2014, Bonvanie is executive VP of strategic accounts at Palo Alto Networks. As Chairman of the Board at Acronis, he will work with the Acronis CEO and management team on the company’s enterprise strategy and execution, the company says.

5. Partners – Salesforce Consulting: Spinnaker Support has launched Salesforce application management and consulting services. The company already offers Oracle and SAP application support services, and has been building a SaaS consulting practice.

6. MSPs – Servers: Leaseweb Global, a hosting and cloud services provider, announced the availability of 2nd Gen AMD EPYCTM Processor powered servers as an authoritative addition to the Leaseweb server fleet. Leaseweb claims to be one of the first MSPs to offer global access to this new processor.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences

