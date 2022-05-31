5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 31 May 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Meet At ConnectWise IT Nation Secure: ChannelE2E will be on-site at the conference. If you’d like to potentially meet please email me ([email protected]).

2. MSP Rotation?: Fully 80% of enterprises are actively looking to replace their existing service providers within the next 12 months, according to research from CloudBolt Software.

3. Private Equity – Datto Parent: Vista Equity Partners has raised $9 billion toward a new fund that’s expected to top out at $20 billion, Bloomberg reported. Meanwhile, Vista Equity is in the process of selling MSP technology provider Datto to Insight Partners and Kaseya.

4. 5g Partnership: BT and Ericsson have struck a multi-million pound partnership to offer private 5G networks to businesses across Britain, enabling them to deploy Internet of Things and other technologies quickly and securely, Reuters reported.

5. Partner Program – Digital Supply Chains: Blue Yonder has launched the PartnerFirst partner program for technology, selling and consulting partners.

6. Integration – ServiceNow and Incident Response: JFrog has unveiled new integrations for JFrog Xray with ServiceNow’s Lightstep Incident Response and Spoke products for IT Service Management. Available immediately, the JFrog Xray integrations with ServiceNow provide “real-time insights on security vulnerabilities and compliance issues to quickly engage necessary team members from across the organization for more immediate response and remediation,” JFrog asserted.

