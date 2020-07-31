5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Friday 31 July 2020

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, July 31, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – Massive Chip Merger?: Nvidia may acquire Arm, according to a report…

2. MSP Business Recovery?: After a bumpy March and April 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, many MSPs report a business re-acceleration in recent weeks, according to a NinjaRMM poll.

3. Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Security: Avast has launched Avast Business Small Office Protection, which is designed to secure up to 10 business devices that run Apple macOS and iOS, Microsoft Windows, and/or Google Android.

4. Twitter Breach Update: It looks like hackers leveraged spear phishing and phone-based social engineering to breach Twitter’s network and management tools.

5. Cognizant – After the Ransomware Attack: The global IT consulting firm has formed a board of directors subcommittee to further strengthen Cognizant’s approach to security. Cognizant suffered a ransomware attack in April, which cost roughly $50 million to $70 million in lost revenue and cleanup costs.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences & Virtual Partner Events